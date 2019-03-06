Editor:
I'm a 92-year-old World War II Navy veteran and a GM-salaried retiree, glued to the TV daily and with the recent surge of talk of socialism. I hear now upwards of 100 Democrats are signing onto this trend. What's up?
Are the socialists splitting the Democratic Party?
Are the socialists joining the Democratic Party?
Are the socialists forming a third party and will Rep. Ocasio-Cortez run their party?
Are all Democrats going to join onto socialism?
Are socialists embracing like the Democrats trying to impeach President Donald Trump?
Very confusing.
Question: Didn't all 435 congressmen and women raise their right hand during the swearing-in to office to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America, (in part) "and to the republic for which it stands"?
I haven't got the answer. I suppose no one has.
Leon F. Vercruysse
North Port
