I am not a gun owner. In the 1920s and '30s there were probably more guns per capita in the U.S. than today. Anyone could enter a Sears Roebuck and walk out with a pistol. Sixteen-year-old boys frequently got 22 caliber rifles for their birthdays.
A man then, with a pump action shotgun could walk into a crowded church or movie theater, doing as much damage as has been done with an AR-15 today. But in those days it never happened. Clearly, we need to ask the question, "Why now?"
1. There have been colossal cultural changes in our society, mostly caused by television, the internet and drug usage. 2. Discipline has disappeared in the home and in the schools. 3. The traditional family is vanishing with the lack of a father figure in the lives of many young men. 4. Wanton, vivid television, video game and movie violence has diminished the perceived value of human life. 5. The display in the media of life styles and possessions beyond their reach creates resentment in the lives of many. 6. Committed religious faith has become less common, ridiculed in media and by the self-anointed elites.
There are many other factors contributing to the exponential increase in violence in the U.S. in recent years, but I believe I have touched on several that have contributed to it. One thing however, is apparent. People, not guns, kill people.
William Brand
Port Charlotte
