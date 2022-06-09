Sixty years ago in America, guns were commonplace. Sixteen-year-old boys got .22 caliber rifles for their birthdays. There were far more hunters than today. You could enter a Sears & Roebuck store and walk out with a pistol or rifle.
A man or boy with a pump action shotgun could enter a large, public venue and cause as much carnage as one with an AR15 today. Yet, it almost never happened. What does that tell you? I'm not a hunter, do not own a gun and live in a relatively secure community. But it's clear, even to me, that guns are not the problem.
The problem was created by the incredible, destructive changes in our culture since the 1940s. That involves many things, including, primarily, the collapse of the two parent family and Judeo/Christian values, boys in fatherless homes, the decline in house of worship attendance and the perceived value of human life, excessive violence in our entertainment choices, the explosion and negative impact of social media, the exponential growth of narcotics usage, our addiction to electronic devices, the rise of "Wokeism", etc.
Radical, reactionary gun law legislation might slightly reduce the mass murder death toll, but will have zero impact on the problem. We cannot go back to the 1940s. Therefore, fully understanding the problem, our only effective solution is to harden our public venues, while identifying and neutralizing the criminally and violently inclined people among us. This, without reducing our ability to defend ourselves from them
