Editor:
When my 25-year newspaper career came to an end, I was asked if I had any regrets. At that time, as I was changing careers, I said no, I have no regrets. Being part of the daily media world and showing up for work every day in an active newsroom was something I had wanted to do since I was a kid and got to do it for those many years. I had no regrets.
But now I do have regrets.
I regret that the world of journalism has chosen political sides.
I regret that I pick up the daily newspaper and see photos of individuals disliked by the media sporting unflattering, sometimes laughter-inducing, facial expressions. Remember, these photos are specifically selected for publication.
I regret that the media is full of news stories which choose to use negative-sounding words, phrases and ideas in association with anybody it does not like politically.
I regret that the media will be a shameless cheerleader for a given person or ideology under the guise of a so-called news story.
I regret that the media will say one side of the political landscape, which it detests, is forced to retract earlier statements, but will say the other side of the political landscape, which it adores, simply clarifies its remarks.
I regret that I bothered to get my journalism degree in the first place. I should have picked an honorable profession.
Dave Metcalf
Rotonda West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.