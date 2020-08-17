Editor:
It was my understanding the local restaurants were needing business. If you wanted people to come in to your businesses would you not try to make the customers feel at ease?
My husband and I love home cooking but we regularly eat out for a late lunch. Of the places we most frequent only Chiles has kept up the safety procedures, mask and gloves. The McDonalds, on Kings Highway, at last visit was using mask and gloves. The other fast food establishments in the same area are a no go. Several times it seemed that either the manager or assistant manager was not in compliance with safety guidelines. Cracker Barrel, Domino’s, Olive Garden and Captain Crab were good the last time there. We wanted to try a new pizza restaurant in our area but once inside we looked at the bar and left.
It’s simple no mask and glove send them home or send us home. It is true that some people are not able to wear masks, but why then go to a work place that this fact puts others in danger. The mask also must cover the nose and mouth, being under the nose does no good.
These people need to know why they are not having the business they could.
Dell Cardwell
Punta Gorda
