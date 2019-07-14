Editor:
Your Sunday, June 30 edition contained many smears against President Trump, both in your letters section and in the extensive analysis of iPhones, accusing him of lying, criminality and stupidity.
The three economists who wrote the iPhone article made the same mistake that many economists make since David Ricardo introduced the concept of globalization in the 19th century: They never take into account the social cost of lost jobs due to globalization. These three even make the statement, “The use of China as a giant assembly floor has been good for the U.S. economy, if not for U.S. factory workers."
The election of Trump showed that past policies of trading good, high-paying jobs for the privilege of buying cheap goods at Walmart is now widely known to be the disaster it always was.
In addition, recent letters from leftists charging Trump with criminality always have one thing in common: They never give any evidence, just as Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell have eaten crow ever since the Mueller report was published. Both claimed for two years that they had plenty of evidence. They had none.
To the lady concerned with the plight of the hundreds of thousands of illegals now invading our country, for months the Democrats insisted there was no crisis as the money was running out and the border agents and facilities were overwhelmed. The problem will end as soon as a wall is built, and the U.S. will not then become the next Yugoslavia.
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.