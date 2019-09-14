Editor:
Are insane asylums, perhaps, the new craze? And what about those inflicted with TDS, or Trump derangement syndrome, a derogatory term for criticism of, or negative reactions to president Donald Trump (drummed up perhaps by the U.S. free press) that are alleged to be irrational and have little regard towards Trump's actual positions or actions taken.
TDS has morphed into a psychological quagmire and a national obsession. It's fueled by U.S. media and a political hateful agenda. Yikes!
The president has suggested combating mental illness with insane asylums similar to the 1960s and 1970s. Perhaps mental evaluations for everyone. Let's start with the U.S. free press. Mainstream media alphabetically: ABC, CNBC, CNN, well, you get the picture.
A frightful lot of U.S. journalists are hell-bent on alienating a sitting U.S. president and denying allegiance to the U.S. Hey, now that's cleaning out the barn. Put them away and start a new day. Eighth-graders could report the news better anyway.
It's poetic justice for POTUS. Trump 2020. God bless America.
Alan P. Lessman
Punta Gorda
