Editor:
Thank you to the Millennium Physicians Group for sponsoring the wonderful holiday music on Seaview. Thank you to Jeff Collins for all the fabulous years of service to his multitude of fans. The 2 p.m. hour has lost a bit of its magic and you will be missed.
Thank you to all the wonderful folks who provide outdoor decorations for our pleasure and to add to the joy of this beautiful season.
Wishing everyone a blessed holiday season, however you celebrate. May the New Year be one of good health, peace and love.
Joyce Robbins
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.