Editor:
North Port Coalition Homeless/Needy Children (Back Pack Angels) recently had problems ordering and receiving hygiene products from a store we had previously used. BPA was able to find another source, however the deliveries did not come all at once. Products came in two or three different times.
Carlos Rodriguez, the manager of Southern Self Storage on Toledo Blade in North Port, agreed to accept the different deliveries and even takes them upstairs to our pods. Carlos has also set up a box for hygiene products in his office.
BPA is grateful and proud to have Carlos as our friend.
BPA packs over 700 bags each month and delivers them to our schools and preschools. We meet the first Tuesday of every month (except August) at the North Port Library at 10 a.m. Many boxes are set up through North Port for hygiene products. Check out our website, www.backpackangels.org, and like us on Facebook.
Thanks Carlos.
Pat Petersmark
North Port
