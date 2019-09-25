Editor:
We recently celebrated our son-in-law's Todd's 50th birthday with a cake from Publix paid for by Steve's sister.
We don't know who Steve's sister is. She left instructions with the bakery to buy a 50th birthday cake for a stranger to honor Steve, who would have turned 50 this year.
She wrote on the card:
"Surprise! My brother always made everyone laugh and I pray that you have a day of laughter, love and that you make lots of memories with your loved ones. May you have a year ahead full of many blessings! Love, Steve's sister."
We hope that somehow Steve's sister will see this and know that it touched us all deeply.
Todd is a great guy and has been caretaker for our daughter for over 20 years. He has made many sacrifices. His sense of humor and positive outlook has gotten us over many bad times.
What you did for Todd, Steve's sister, will be a story we will all recall and retell with joy.
Mark, Nancy Van Patten
Punta Gorda
