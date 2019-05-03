Editor:
Someone and I have had several "conversations" on Facebook regarding the requested sidewalks. She makes a great argument regarding spending money for sidewalks. However, I want to point out that the $300 raise is coming with or without the sidewalks.The sidewalks would take a small portion of that tax.
However, it would provide safety for school kids walking to their school bus stops. It would allow seniors to take their morning stroll in a safer environment rather then in the the streets of Rotonda, something many other seniors enjoy. Is that really too much to ask?
So if you want safe sidewalks for our kids, our seniors and all residents of Rotonda, please contact Kimberly Lewis-Tison, community liaison, Charlotte County Public Works Department at Kimberly.Lewis-Tison@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Skip Wehrle
Rotonda West
