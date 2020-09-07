Editor:
As an older guy without the courage or the constitution to march in the streets, I understand my opinion may be suspect. But my heartfelt advice to all the frontline fighters in the March for Justice is this:
Go home. When you stand for justice and wrestle fascist thugs to the ground, you not only risk your own life but you also risk the life of the March for Justice. How? By becoming cannon fodder in the war of words that our criminal president uses to stoke fires of hatred older than our country and as fresh as today's soufflé. There’s a new, lawless element preying on protestors, armed white men who come to kill and maim and who apparently enjoy police consent if not complicity. I don’t want to lose you too.
Go home and use your talent with social media to launch a firestorm of righteousness that drowns out the lies Trump blares across cyberspace.
Go home. Hug your mom, look your dad in the eye, or give that knucklehead brother a noogie and drop the act just long enough to tell your sister you like her.
And then, come November, vote like hell.
James Abraham
Port Charlotte
