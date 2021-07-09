Editor:
Ok, about five weeks ago, I ordered a pizza from Marcos. They could not have messed it up more if they tried!
I called. They offered to replace it. That would have taken another hour, I was hungry. They said "we'll give you a credit." In my mind I'm like, yeah right. I called tonight, and they are like "Yes, Sally, we have that on your file."
What deal they gave me is less important than the fact that for over five weeks they still honored the mistake. I was a fan before just because of their great pizza, now I'm a fan due to the the phenomenal customer service!
Sally Russell
Englewood
