Florida is missing out on the green rush at a time when it could be making millions of dollars a year and tens of thousands of jobs. What green rush am I talking about; recreational adult-use marijuana.
Time and time again Florida has been lagging in this industry by not opening up the free markets to the people and the state largely is sticking to being an authoritarian big government police state when it comes to marijuana. The state of Michigan for example is expected to make some $48 million per month (April 2021 MRA report). These numbers in the millions in revenue is despite it being legal in the state of Michigan to grow up to 12 plants per household in addition to near-limitless licenses at the state level.
Sadly, when we look at Florida, we see a different story. We see a medical marijuana industry that is constrained to lump sums of hundreds of thousands of dollars for fees and startup costs that are even more than in states like California. We see that time and time again Florida with this constraint is an anti-small marijuana business and anti-entrepreneurship. The latest choice by the old and out-of-date Supreme Court of Florida is forcing companies to keep verticalization when it comes to marijuana.
It is imperative then that Florida marijuana is akin to monopolies and cartel-like activity with the control of prices. There is no freedom for the non-corporate small guys in Florida who want to make small businesses.
Brendan Nyman
North Port
