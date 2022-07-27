John LeClair is a candidate for Charlotte County School Board District 4. John and I graduated from Charlotte High School in 1981. John excelled in academics and sports and was admired by his classmates. I remember thinking that John was a leader even during our high school days.
After High School we both enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Just by chance, John and I ended up serving in the same unit which doesn't happen very often. Once again John was admired by all of the Marines in our unit. But more importantly, John was trusted and respected. It was during this time that I witnessed John's ability to lead. He always stood firm with his decisions, never wavering even after the outcome.
The Marine Corps motto is "Semper Fidelis" which means Always Faithful to God, Country and Corps. But in my opinion John LeClair adds to that motto with faithful service to friends, family and your community. The Marine Corps has three core values, honor, courage and commitment. John LeClair has honor in his ethical and moral actions. John LeClair displays courage, the mental, moral and physical strength to carry himself and others through life's challenges. John LeClair has commitment, he has determination, dedication and professionalism that others strive to emulate.
I became a successful leader while I was in the Marine Corps because I followed in John's footsteps. Vote for John LeClair for Charlotte County School Board District 4, the only choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.