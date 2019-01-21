Our President is correct, we have a National Emergency. However, his geography is wrong. The National Emergency is in Washington, DC due to the government shutdown. Employees who have nothing to do with immigration are the victims. Our people are suffering, being used as pawns in a game that appears to not have a winner.
We absolutely have immigration issues. Will a physical barrier solve it? Probably not. Monies have been allocated for the purpose of enhanced border security. Congress willingly appropriated more. However, the amount did not meet the President’s request. So, the shutdown continues and the problem remains.
Immigration is a multilayered problem not solved by one strategy. Enhanced border security with the monies already allocated can be easily and quickly implemented. The construction of a physical barrier would take much longer, cost more and its efficacy is questionable.
We are at a government impasse as the financial struggles for our people continue. Both sides must come together and not leave the room until this problem is resolved.
2019 began as 2018 ended; with bullying and election promises that cannot be kept remain more important than doing the right thing for our citizens. Solutions have been presented but bullying prevails.
This government shutdown does not enhance a presidential tenure, only tarnishes it. Whatever good has been done in the past two years will be undermined by the National Emergency at our doorsteps. Compromise is not defeat. This continued shutdown is defeating for those impacted by it.
Andrea Marino
4108 River Bank Way
Punta Gorda 33980
