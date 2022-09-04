I believe the current proposal for the development of the City Marketplace land would clearly result in a city monstrosity. The proposed, megalithic buildings look like something from a Soviet era, planed society, nightmare and are totally incompatible with the relaxed, jumbled-up, “Old Florida” charm of Punta Gorda’s laid-back ambience.
The current lack of parking downtown, especially during high season, is a constraint to the health and growth of current businesses. The city monstrosity would seriously exacerbate both parking and traffic issues.
Several online commentators have detailed how the proposals for the city monstrosity violate a dozen or more current building restrictions – yet three members of the planning advisory board voted to approve. (As Bart Simpson would say – duh!)
Forget the argument that Punta Gorda needs more commercial tax dollars. While that’s true, the dollars that would come from the city monstrosity, (and likely more,) will need to be spent on increased city/county services for schools, police, fire, public health, you name it.
Like me, many of our citizens grew up during the turbulent 60’s and 70’s and are not averse to questioning government decisions that run counter to their best interests. Please, city counselors, listen to everyone and, in the end, I hope, you’ll override the purely financial considerations and keep this monstrosity out of Punta Gorda.
