Editor:
The apostles were shocked by Jesus treatment of women but he made it very clear to them that women were to be accorded equal rights with men in the kingdom.
“In the Kingdom of Heaven there is neither rich nor poor, free nor bond ,male nor female, all are equally the sons and daughters of God.” But the most amazing was the sudden announcement on the evening of January 16, AD 29: “On the morrow we will set apart 10 women for the ministering work of the Kingdom.”
The apostles were stunned when he proposed to commission these 10 women as religious teachers and even to permit their traveling about with them. In those days women were not even allowed on the main floor of the synagogue.
Subsequently Jesus added two other women to this group, Mary Magdalene and Rebecca, the daughter of Joseph of Arimathea. It was Martha, sister of Andrew, who found Mary in one of the nefarious resorts and preached the glad tidings that the doors of the Kingdom were open to even such as she.
Mary Magdalene became the most effective teacher of the gospel among this group of 12 women evangelists .
Throughout the early days of the Christian church women teachers were called “deaconesses.” But Paul was a devotee of the cult of renunciation and humiliation, which led him to look down upon women. His personal opinions have fostered the formation of celibate priesthood’s.
Tina Van Polanen
Port Charlotte
