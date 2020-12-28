Editor:
Doug McMillon, CEO of Walmart,
I am finished with Walmart. You started out strong, requiring everyone entering your stores to wear masks. Smart. It worked. It held the virus at bay.
Now, as the virus is ravaging the country and has now killed over 315,000 Americans, you just let every one of your employees be exposed to this insidious disease. Shameful!
I went to your Venice, Florida location yesterday, and it was packed with shoppers getting ready for Christmas, and so many people were unmasked, my wife and I had to leave. We will not return.
I am quitting your business and will not return after patronizing it for decades.
You are obviously not cut from the same cloth of patriotic Americans that love and protect Americans. You are the breed of greedy privateers that put your wealth before the health and safety of others.
Sam Walton valued his customers and owed them respect, as they gave him his success. You are only interested in these same people as income streams. Sad...
Good riddance Doug. I hope you can sleep well at night, while swaddling in your millions of blood money that receive for the killing of your fellow human beings.
John R. Munn
Englewood
