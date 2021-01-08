Editor:
As 2020 ends, my confidence in this country surviving is dwindling. Today I went to the local hardware store which I have frequented for years. I was uncomfortable the entire time I was there.
Not one employee was wearing a mask. Every time I was approached and asked if I needed help, I said, “no” and walked away. I really wanted to yell, “Get ... away from me, you fool!” After a few minutes of trying to shop while staying out of the air space of these idiots, I decided to leave and go to a store that respects its customers and if I couldn't find one, there’s always Amazon. If I can wear a mask to protect you, the least you can do is wear a mask to protect me.
Judy Talty
Englewood
