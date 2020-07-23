Editor:
A man who had been at the Charlotte County meeting concerning wearing masks said doing so would take away his rights. What? Does he have rights the rest of us don’t have? A doctor had explained why masking needed to be done. Well, the man got his way.
But what about the rest of us who want masks mandated? I hate going to a store and having to walk way around someone who isn't wearing one. I don’t understand how other communities can manage to tell their citizens to do the right thing, and we can’t. To say it couldn’t be policed is silly. We police ourselves every day by adhering to laws and common sense.
I ask this man, does he wear a seat belt? Does he drive on the correct side of the road? He is obeying laws that might impinge on his “rights” every day. There are rules about many things that keep us civilized. Safe. Demanding one's so-called rights above the rights of others shows great selfishness. He should talk to the family members of those who are terribly sick or have died.
My husband and I wear masks diligently if we must go out. We do it for everybody and don’t want to get ill ourselves. Masks work for us all! Ask your doctors.
Duane Anne Plummer
Port Charlotte
