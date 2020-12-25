Editor:

The recent letter “I’m not convinced that masks work” references an April Danish study. Social media produced her same verdict when the study was first released. But, if you read the study you find results are inconclusive about mask wearing, rather than negative.

The study was done in a community where mask wearing was uncommon. It did not examine the more recognized benefit of mask wearing, that if an infected person wears a mask the virus is less likely to spread. The lead researcher in the Danish study asserts that saying masks are ineffective is misconstruing (misusing?) the science.

Go to the CDC website. There, you will find updates on scientific information regarding mask wearing. It is very clear that community rates of infection dramatically decrease when everyone wears a mask, and especially if an infected person wears one. The November update has more than 45 referenced studies and provides a concise review on the importance of wearing a mask.

A recent Goldman Sachs research report indicates if we could have a 15% increase in mask wearing, we could see a savings of over $1 trillion (5% of the GDP). Each week without masks equates to an increase in mortality and a negative influence on our economy.

So mask up, socially distance, wash your hands, and stay away from crowds. It means staying alive for some, staying healthy for others, and it could mean turning around the economy.

Jerline Searle

Punta Gorda


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments