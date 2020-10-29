Editor:
With interest I read the report by Briana Kwasnik relating to the Sarasota School District requiring masks to be worn to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Being a former educator two of the most important things that students need to facilitate learning is feeling safe and not being hungry.
Schools have a number of rules that could be considered a constitutional violation. Examples would be not allowing students to wear items that are offensive, suggestive, indecent or associated with gangs. Items that support discrimination on the basis of color, disability, national origin, gender or sexual orientation.
No one likes the coronavirus, but scientific evidence has proven that masks help prevent the spread of the virus. If students have anxiety or other health issues, that could be addressed a doctor’s orders. I applaud the schools for the appropriate actions of keeping students and faculty as safe as they can.
If schools had allowed people not to wear masks it would be a super spreader event forcing undo suffering and possibility the closing of schools. This is not a violation of student’s rights, it is an action to save their lives.
John Kraigenow
Port Charlotte
