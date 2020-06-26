Editor:
While a face mask prevents large droplets from entering your system, it is not a barrier for all the small droplets of COVID-19. To be contaminated by an infected person, you would have to be in constant contact with their sneezing and coughing for more than 15 minutes.
You are contaminating yourself with bacteria when you touch the outside of the mask; wear it for more than four hours; store it in your purse or pocket; touch the outside of your mask; wear it around your neck; not washing your face after masking; and not washing your mask daily. Germs love moisture and if you sweat while wearing your mask, you are further contaminating your respiratory system.
While outdoors, you are better off not wearing a mask. Fresh air is the best inhalant for your respiratory system. Improper masking may be exposing you to more germs and infections than the virus itself. Mandatory masking has evolved to “social control” and “mask shaming.” People need to be trusted to either “mask or not to mask.” For those who choose to wear “protective” gloves, once you touch any surface while wearing gloves, you must change them to prevent cross contamination.
Be prepared to bring several pairs of gloves with you while you shop. If you are paying premium prices for buying ‘virus protective’ items, do a fact check first. Cost effective alternatives include social distancing and hand washing which have been proven to be the best preventive measures.
Janis Tobin
Port Charlotte
