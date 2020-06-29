Editor:
Mandatory face masks? Whoa! This is America! We have our Constitutional rights. We, as patriots, must stopped this madness before it gets out of hand. The next thing you know there will be speed limits, seat belts, child restraints , smoke alarms, stop signs. They may even create agencies to oversee our food supply, our drugs, our water, our air. Who knows to what extremes they may go to keep us alive!
And THAT, Mr. Trump is an example of sarcasm.
Jane Smith
Port Charlotte
