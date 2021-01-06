Editor:

So, “hundreds” of people show up on Christmas day to try to find a donor for an 8-year-old boy who needs a bone marrow transplant (Sun, 12/26/20). What would happen if all the citizens of Charlotte County wore masks? If you care what happens to one boy, maybe you should care for thousands in the county.

Molly Stokes

Punta Gorda


