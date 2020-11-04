Editor:
Every year Punta Gorda Masonic Lodge is known for distributing ice cream for Halloween. Our lodge is known for doing the Halloween ice cream distribution every year since 1925. This was made possible by Governor Gilchrist donating a $5,000 ice cream endowment in 1925. Using an inflation calculator, that amount in 1925 would be the equivalent of you donating $74,365 in 2020! What we did this year is, we had to adapt. Trick-or-treating was not the same, so we pondered the question and selected a Charlotte County school. We selected Deep Creek Elementary. We donated almost 1,000 ice cream cups and spoons to some happy little kids. We all hope to be able to shift back someday to our regular ice cream in Gilchrist Park at Halloween with our partner Blue Bell, but we were pleased to be able to establish a new relationship with a local school during a very different year.
Sean Wilson
Punta Gorda
