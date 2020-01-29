Editor:
Living longer sounds good but living longer better is better. Add quality to life’s new found quantity by learning more about your brain: that three-pound marvel between your ears. I’m suggesting brain basics, not neurosurgeon knowledge.
Knowing the basics of our smart phone, not the intricacies of how it works, turns it into a fabulous communication and research tool. Similarly, understanding brain basics adds quality to our now longer life.
Learn how to use your conscious mind to more effectively engage your more powerful subconscious mind; the latter does most of our thinking. Understand how habits, which control over half of what we think, say, and do, work so you can change bad habits, assuming you have some, to good habits. Appreciate how your most vivid memories and most creative ideas use both sides of your brain and learn how to stimulate that interaction. Recognize the brain’s negativity bias, designed to protect our ancestors from different threats, and how you can counter it to avoid late-life regrets.
Your brain differs from that smart phone in one remarkable way. When the phone rolled off the assembly line, its parts and interconnections were internally fixed. In stark contrast, your brain, like a muscle, changes and can do so positively until very late in your life. Brain change is inevitable; how it changes is up to you. Be a student of the brain and the master of yours.
Stu Walesh
Englewood
