Editor:

We were appalled and disgusted by the article by Lynn Mathews on Thursday, August 25, in the The Daily Sun. Instead of expressing her appreciation that voters participated in their community by voicing their opinions at the Monday, August 22, meeting, she berated them and the committee members that disagreed with her. She painted the crowd as “embarrassing,” rather than she was the one that was embarrassed since she had read the community’s response so egregiously wrong.

