We were appalled and disgusted by the article by Lynn Mathews on Thursday, August 25, in the The Daily Sun. Instead of expressing her appreciation that voters participated in their community by voicing their opinions at the Monday, August 22, meeting, she berated them and the committee members that disagreed with her. She painted the crowd as “embarrassing,” rather than she was the one that was embarrassed since she had read the community’s response so egregiously wrong.
Matthews has forgotten that her exclusive responsibility must be focused on the majority of Punta Gorda voters and not a few wealthy landowners.
It is clear that the proposed development is ill conceived and that it will destroy the character of Punta Gorda. The August 22 meeting made clear that voters overwhelmingly rejected the proposed monstrosity.
Additionally, Team Punta Gorda, an important constructive force helping guide city development for many years, flatly rejected the project in an article (Sunday, August 28 in The Daily Sun) following Matthews’ self-centered diatribe.
Before making a decision on the proposed project, put it on the November ballot. That is a transparent approach to the issue. It is clear that new leadership is required on City Council and not a retread with vested self-interest in the Marketplace property.
