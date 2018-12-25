Editor:
The resignation of James Mattis as secretary of defense is tragic. More to the point are the reasons he listed in his resignation letter to Trump. Loyalty to our long standing allies is high on his list.
Trump has chosen to disregard the unanimous advice of the joint chiefs of staff and didn't even bother to consult or inform his secretary of defense before announcing the withdrawal of our troops in Syria followed by another announcement of withdrawing 50 percent of our troops in Afghanistan.
He claims that ISIS has been defeated, which is not true, so we can leave. He claims that he is smart enough to make these choices and prefers to trust his instincts over professional counsel. This from a man with no military experience, no understanding of international affairs, and leadership experience limited to running his real estate empire where his views are the only ones that matter.
I stated earlier that Mattis leaving is tragic. With the departure of McMaster and now the imminent departure of Kelly and Mattis there will no longer be "adults in the room" in the White House. Instead, we will have the West Wing filled with "yes" men and women unwilling or unable to challenge Trump. This is the very definition of "tragic."
What terrifies me more than anything is that Trump has not had to deal with a true crisis other than those he has created. How this impulsive and reckless man would react to a real and present international crisis is terrifying. With his finger on the nuclear button and unwillingness to consult competent and informed counsel one can only wonder what could happen. Hopefully, the joint chiefs would not executive any irrational orders.
Tom Kneebis
Port Charlotte
