Editor:
I did not like the initiative Jaha Cummings surprised the City Council and the community with on Dec. 19. It seemed to be a planned/contrived event to cause a significant disruption and to measure the results.
He also invoked such a stretch from merry Christmas meeting conclusion to pickle-ball hours, lynching, Nazism and genocide was demonstrative of his own quiet outrage and bigotry bubbling out.
What are the steps for removal of council members? Just give me the reference please. It may come to that.
Chris Nielsen
Punta Gorda
