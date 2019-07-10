Editor:
I find it puzzling that the liberal left keeps harping on the premise that the Trump tax cut benefited only the wealthy. It only affected the top 56 percent of the citizens because the other 44 percent pay no taxes.
They further insist that the top income earners don’t pay their fair share, when in fact the top 20 percent of taxpayers pay 90 percent of the taxes received.
They also argue that the non-payer’s make up for not paying by paying property tax and sales taxes. The school system is financed by property taxes and as a former real estate agent I can assure you few of the lower income group would qualify for a mortgage and a majority of them are on food stamps and other welfare programs that the top 56 percent pay for.
The Trump tax plan resulted in unemployment less than 4 percent and more jobs than we have workers to fill. If the bottom 44 percent are in the work force but in the same job making the same wage as before the Trump tax plan perhaps they should look for better paying employment. If you always do what you always did, you will always get what you always got.
God bless the top 20 percent for helping the rest of us.
Ivan Nance
Punta Gorda
