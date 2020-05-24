Editor:
If you assume everything is going back to normal when we get permission to leave our homes, think again. Thanks to the Chinese government, the WHO, and our own sensationalist media, the America of 2019 is not coming back — ever.
The stock and bond markets are displaying an unjustified optimism. Entire industries (and their employees) have been wiped out, almost overnight, by consumer panic and government actions: the airlines, hotel/casinos, cruise lines, aircraft manufacturers, trains, buses, oil and gas, restaurants and bars, and sporting events . . . gone, and our state and local governments lose the tax revenues.
Equally damaging is the radical change in social interaction — no more shaking hands, hugs, or kisses. Brides and grooms will now be married from home on Zoom, with Amazon delivering the ring. (No comment on the honeymoon.)
Landlords of apartments, shopping centers, and office buildings will be unable to survive their losses in rents as their tenants become insolvent. At the same time, there will be new winners: Amazon, Walmart, Costco, Home Depot, drug companies. Gas will be cheap for a while because of little demand. You can now avoid your in-laws by suggesting that you “might be coming down with something.” It won’t be all bad.
The scariest part is the national debt which has ballooned to $25 trillion, and is still growing. The federal interest payments to bond holders will soon overcome what is needed to run the government.
I just hope the price of vodka won’t go up.
Dick Nelson
Punta Gorda
