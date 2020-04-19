Editor:
It is nice to see a change in the letters to the editor. It looks like the political rhetoric has changed and perhaps some realize that all the complaining will not change anything outside this area. Vote is the key. If your candidate does not get in at least you can complain, because you voted.
Which brings me to something local that could be changed.
There are so many articles on the quality of water not only for drinking but the water in Charlotte Harbor. Everyone squawks about the cost of the conversion from septic to sewer.
Seeing that everyone benefits in a many ways from a clean harbor, even those that don't use or live near the harbor.
If an additional added 1 cent ( 1%) tax would be added for the sole purpose of getting this county off of septic at zero cost to any conversions. I already have sewer and what is another cent?
Like it has been said before when the present 1 cent was proposed "It is only a cent and so much can be done with it." If you think that is going away this November... you may be wrong.
Robert B.Osborne
Port Charlotte
