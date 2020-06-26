Editor:
Attention Parks and Recreation:
While on another visit to Port Charlotte's super hospitals, my head nurse told me this in a brief but interesting story that her and her boyfriend visited this park for camping.
Her boyfriend, a very nice chap indeed (now remember her job as a caregiver), accidentally paid for a camper instead of a tenting that is more reasonable than four wheels. When she mentioned to the park director that he had made a mistake and asked very politely indeed that they were tenting and asked to be refunded for overpayment, he or she said "no refunds."
Now, if you are a caregiver in our plagued world, do you think it would be wise to have stickers for all the caregivers to put on their car windows? Remember she is a nurse who cares for all kinds of illnesses, even our most frightening ones. A discount in the least. Take time to think maybe free vacation in a tent looking at the stars and moon and not cost from her 12 hour days. At least dreaming and counting starts is always free, in our world of discontent.
Thank you for your service brave one.
B.M. Thomas
Punta Gorda
