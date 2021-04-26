Editor:
I am a 69-year-old Caucasian man who grew up in New England. I watched on TV and read in newspapers about the issues of race, gender and war and how police roughly handled issues and demonstrations without regard to consequences by law, including beatings with batons, fire hose control, sprays and many more methods. It instilled a fear of police in me, at the same time understanding the need for having a police presence in society.
I know to present myself in a polite, non threatening way whenever I meet an officer because they hold all the power. I can’t even imagine what a person of color has to do in the same case. I am a believer in the need to enforce laws and get the bad guys off the street but seeing the George Floyd trial and the hope that the guilty verdicts will bring to other injustices, I say “wait and see.”
We need the legislative branch to make changes so that Americans, white or of color, can be treated equally on the street. We need to have change in the police department across America where we truly see all police as responsible and compassionate individuals. Obviously, not all police fit these characteristics. There are many police heroes that bring admiration for the tough jobs they have. It’s the few bad apples that go unchecked or are protected by unions that create a negative image. Maybe this trial is the new beginning.
Bernie Shepard
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.