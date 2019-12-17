Editor:
The Congress has brought two articles of impeachment of President Trump.
First — Abuse of Power: The charge is that the president solicited a foreign country to interfere in our next election. Are you willing to accept foreign governments' interfering in our elections in the future?
What happens in the Senate will determine the future of our country as we know it.
Maybe China will choose our next president.
Just think of the competition between China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, or maybe the drug cartels in Mexico — all supporting the candidate of their choice. Plus the threat of hacking our election system. Putin’s goal of dividing and disrupting our elections is just one way of taking down our democracy.
Whose side are you on?
This letter is not funny; it’s not a joke. Our elections are the foundation of our democracy is in danger.
I am a very concerned citizen.
Robert L. Moran
Punta Gorda
