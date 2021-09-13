Departure from Afghanistan a disaster, or just part of a bigger plan?
What if the bigger plan was to work towards a stronger federal government, then a global economy?
Reliant on central governments: COVID-19 shut down most global economies, forcing reliance on central governments for a cure. Then, excessive federal support for the unemployed, discouraged working and prohibit housing owners from collecting rent. Opening our southern border flooded our country with needy, and possibly contagious and dangerous people. Let’s not forget the promises of “good union jobs”.
How are we dividing people: Ignoring crime and riots in major cities, condoning defunding police, tacitly supporting BLM and CRT, closing down social interaction to include schools and churches, attempting to discredit identification requirements to vote and supporting a PC movement changing the names of sport teams.
Sanctuary cities encouraged foreigners. Trump’s wall stymied open borders. Trump and his MAGA had to go. Today, open borders encourage drugs, abandoned children, Covid-19 virus and a slew of people needing government support.
Global economy: Close the Keystone pipeline, support Russia and Germany for their gas, mishandling Afghanistan thereby discrediting us as a strong, reliable ally and supporting Bit Coin as a global currency.
What if the Wuhan virus leak was not an accident, but part of a bigger plan? How about global warming? Global temperature has cycled for over 8,000 years.
It seems there are too many pieces supporting a larger reliance on federal government, or socialism, and a move toward a global economy.
