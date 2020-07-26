Editor:
As a healthcare provider, it is frustrating to observe the persistent kerfuffle about wearing a mask when in a public setting where transmission of the coronavirus is heightened. As it has been said repeatedly now by medical experts, mask wearing is for the protection of those you encounter, and seems a small requirement to ask of people, particularly if we all want to avoid another shutdown.
Sadly, absence of personal responsibility by those who insist that they have “the right” to refuse mask wearing and reject government interference in what they deem personal decisions are exactly why the government eventually creates laws to govern public behavior. It was not so long ago, that non-smokers were subjected to cigarette smoke blowing their way in restaurants and other public establishments to the detriment of their health. Now, most public places are smoke free, to the benefit of everyone’s health.
Perhaps those who choose to not wear a mask where advised should also elect to refuse medical treatment if they become ill, thereby sparing healthcare providers further exposure to illness and health insurers the burden of payment.
Mary Spremulli
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.