Eric Bretan was sarcastically called a “super hero” in a recent letter to the editor because the writer didn’t believe Eric could accomplish any of his goals for the airport. As the one person in the world that knows him best, I can tell you that when Eric sets his mind to do something, he doesn’t know how to fail.
When Eric was applying to business school as a low-level analyst, he persuaded the CEO of the bank he worked for to personally write a letter of recommendation for him and he was accepted to Wharton, the number one business school in the world. In his banking career, he was one of the youngest people to be promoted to vice president and then director. And he started a small business from the ground up, growing it to one of the largest buyer and sellers of estate jewelry in Florida.
So when Eric says that he will bring additional airlines to the Punta Gorda Airport, I know he can accomplish it. When Eric says that he can grow the commercial/industrial park around the airport in order to bring high paying jobs and additional tax revenue to Charlotte County, he will succeed. Eric will work with the FAA to better control noise over residential areas. And Eric will deliver on his campaign platform to keep fees to commercial airlines and passengers low to drive down ticket costs.
Maybe a “super hero” is just what we need for Airport Authority. Vote Eric Bretan.
