Seventy of Florida’s legislators and Governor DeSantis have decided that the Florida Legislature should control the reproductive decisions of all women in the state of Florida.
It appears that our legislators will not be satisfied until we go back to the 1950s where women needed their husband’s permission to obtain birth control and had to seek illegal, unsafe and many times deadly abortions.
Have any of these officials experienced a pregnancy? Even a fairly routine pregnancy can present potential risks to mother and child including gestational diabetes; pre-eclampsia; preterm labor and birth; miscarriage and infection.
Additionally, this Legislature decided two physicians must certify, in writing, that "the termination of the pregnancy is necessary to save the pregnant woman’s life or avert a serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function"
This Legislature also severely restricted access to the “abortion pill.” The law now states "any medications intended to cause abortions must be dispensed in person by a physician and may not be dispensed through the United States Postal Service or by any other courier or shipping service."
Abortions for fatal fetal abnormalities who cannot survive are banned after 27 weeks
It would be interesting if a law was passed to restrict the use of Viagra. For example, if a patient was required to have two different in person doctor visits to verify that Viagra should be prescribed, and that Viagra could only be picked up in person at a pharmacy.
