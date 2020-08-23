Editor:
A recent letter questioned the message from God to the GOP in North Carolina due to the impact of natural disasters and the COVID-19 virus. This was similar to other letters in the past stating God was punishing Texas with hurricanes for supporting President Trump in the 2016 election.
It made me wonder what the message God is sending to New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Minneapolis, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, and let us not forget Los Angeles (apologies to cities left off the list)!
Riots, looting, arson, homelessness, overcrowding, runaway inflation, budget deficits, forest fires (CA), rising crime rates, rising murder rates, revolving door criminal justice systems, and the list goes on and on.
By coincidence, all of these cities have liberal/socialist/Democrat administrations trying to defund their police, ignoring and supporting criminal acts, and then placing the blame on everyone but themselves.
Apologies to God!
Ronald J. Aitken, Sr.
Punta Gorda
