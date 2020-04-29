Editor:

Thank you for publishing Bob Dewire's letter. It said what I would have said, but it was written much better.

As to another letter, I hope the writer took Dewire's advice and is reading his Bible. I suggest he read the life of Samson, Judges 13. The similarities between Samson and Trump are amazing. And they show how God uses people who are not "perfect" to do His will as longas they are "faithful."

God is so good

Emmaline Wright

Placida

