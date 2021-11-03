Editor:

Charlotte County shame on you for not supporting the the Cultural Center which has been an integral part of the community for years.

There have been many business that had a rough time during this pandemic also. Some got help and some did not. This one surely should!

Maybe we could ask Gov. Desantis to help. This is certainly a great disappointment to the people of this area that enjoyed classes, concerts and much much more at the Cultural Center.

Mary Calpino

North Port

