Editor:
Several recent letters have called attention to Speaker Pelosi's success adding many unrelated and costly bills to the economic stimulus package everyone has waited for. Waited until her pet pork was added.
This piggy-backing pork to a significant bill is not new and has been going on during my 85 years and more. And both political parties are guilty. It might be time to resurrect the argument in favor of the line item veto. It could save billions and require a bill to pass on its own merits, not because the nation is facing a crisis.
Robert Ponzetti
Port Charlotte
