Editor:
We are seeing our beaches and waterways once again succumb to Red Tide and Blue/Green Algae and our beautiful Florida Paradise slipping away. I, along with several neighbors and friends, felt that if all spoke with one voice then we could affect change.
So, we designed a method to allow our voice to be heard. We call it "Living The Dream, Community Environmental Survey." The goal is to understand everyone’s concerns that you have about your environment here in Southwest Florida, and then present the data driven results. Our goal is to share the data collected from the surveys with our elected officials, so we speak as one large, loud voice.
We then, expect them to listen to the community voice and step up to protect our environment or step aside. We believe they can no longer ignore the will and voices of the people. We tested the survey at the Englewood Pioneer Days Parade; the responses show that our community has a very strong commitment to protecting our waters, wildlife, sea life, and our paradise. Please let your voice be heard by participating. Go http://bit.ly/cleanplanet
J. Bruce Stephens
Englewood
