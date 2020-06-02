Editor:

So now we have another voice from the Right, the Right that worships a man who suggests ingesting disinfectant to remedy COVID-19, calling the Left “stupid.” That’s rich.

That same voice notes the preponderance of letters pointing out the ineptitude of our President and surmises the Left is simply more vocal. That has certainly not been the case over the years on these pages. Perhaps a better explanation is that at least some on the Right have the good sense to be embarrassed.

Gary Muzio

Deep Creek

