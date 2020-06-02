Editor:
So now we have another voice from the Right, the Right that worships a man who suggests ingesting disinfectant to remedy COVID-19, calling the Left “stupid.” That’s rich.
That same voice notes the preponderance of letters pointing out the ineptitude of our President and surmises the Left is simply more vocal. That has certainly not been the case over the years on these pages. Perhaps a better explanation is that at least some on the Right have the good sense to be embarrassed.
Gary Muzio
Deep Creek
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.