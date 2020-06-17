Editor:

Sheriff Prummel claims that he trusts his officers so much that they do not need body cameras.

Remember that an officer of his gave the "wadcutters" to his wife, who gave them to shooter of the retired librarian. After she left the Punta Gorda Police Department, she was hired by the sheriff.

If these are the people he trusts, he should not be there.

Jack Kartz

Punta Gorda

