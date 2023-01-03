FBI, & the Democrat connection: So, what's this all about? FBI investigation of California Congressman: Eric Swalwell and his Chinese agent "girlfriend" (FBI Coverup?)
Pelosi kept Swalwell in his Congresional seat (Intelligence committee?). Hunter Biden's laptop (FBI coverup). FBI, leaked fake report to New York Times (FBI Did that). FBI Twitter connection. Are we going to get the "truth there"?
FBI effort to take down Trump. Who is involved? Mueller, Comey, Wray and "hands full" of FBI officials. The Hillary debacle, mostly by Comey (again coverup If Democrats and "2" faux" Republicans, ie: Liz Cheney, led by Schiff, Benny Thompson? What is the "involvement" of the Justice Department?
Sitting Attorney general, previously rejected for the Supreme Court seat and now, handing down ridiculous Justice Department decisions and actions. All purely political and mostly outrageous. Grand Jury investigation needed here, with subpoena power!
The "unfolding" Ukraine war, is now Joe Biden's Vietnam! Billions to Ukraine? Didn't Hunter Biden get "untold" millions form a company in the Ukraine (shared with "The Big Guy"?) Will this also be FBI coverup?
Follow the money, billions of taxpayer dollars. How is it being spent? Covid pandemic? Dr. Fauci, Barak Obama/Biden. Follow the money! Way too many questions re: political corruption, unethical FBI involvement, lame stream media aiding and abetting the whole sordid "suspiciously criminal" involvement. Is the truth coming? We must rely on the Republican Congress!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.