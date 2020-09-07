Editor:

In 1859, an ornamental room was added in the Capital Building. It was named the President's Room. Largely ceremonial, it has been primarily used by presidents for the signing of important legislation.

President Wilson was the last to use it as a working office on a fairly regular basis. President Lyndon Johnson frequented the room early in his term to help push through his Great Society programs. Obviously the Vietnam War put an end to that.

For several decades now, since compromise has become a dirty word, nothing much every gets done in Congress. More and more we’re governed by the use of executive orders. Wouldn’t it be great if a futurepresident was willing to spend several hours a week working in that room.

He or she would be able to meet privately, one on one with the leaders of the opposing party. Perhaps the art of statesmanship might return and end all the distrust and name calling that has become the norm. Leaders of both parties might find there are actually some areas of an issue they can both agree on. That ain’t happening now.

We might even end up with more bipartisan cooperation and legislation regarding heath care, gun control, immigration, climate change, and a dozen other critical topics facing us today.

Bob Mohrbacher

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments