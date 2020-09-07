Editor:
In 1859, an ornamental room was added in the Capital Building. It was named the President's Room. Largely ceremonial, it has been primarily used by presidents for the signing of important legislation.
President Wilson was the last to use it as a working office on a fairly regular basis. President Lyndon Johnson frequented the room early in his term to help push through his Great Society programs. Obviously the Vietnam War put an end to that.
For several decades now, since compromise has become a dirty word, nothing much every gets done in Congress. More and more we’re governed by the use of executive orders. Wouldn’t it be great if a futurepresident was willing to spend several hours a week working in that room.
He or she would be able to meet privately, one on one with the leaders of the opposing party. Perhaps the art of statesmanship might return and end all the distrust and name calling that has become the norm. Leaders of both parties might find there are actually some areas of an issue they can both agree on. That ain’t happening now.
We might even end up with more bipartisan cooperation and legislation regarding heath care, gun control, immigration, climate change, and a dozen other critical topics facing us today.
Bob Mohrbacher
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.